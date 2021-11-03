Local pharmacies not as affected by national staffing shortages

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Depending on the type of pharmacy you go to, you may have noticed higher wait times or staffing shortages.

If you ask some local pharmacies or even regional ones like Kinney Drugs, they will tell you they are busy, but it isn’t totally unmanageable. But as an industry, there are definitely struggles making their way to the front of the line.

“We want to help our community the best way we can, and the best way we do that is make sure everyone back here is respected and well taken care of,” said Lakeside Pharmacist Ryan Quinn.

Quinn says Lakeside Pharmacy isn’t unaware of the issues in the industry, they are just insulated from it.

“It was ever ramping just the more and more and more that needed to be asked, and it reached, it’s been reaching a breaking point,” said Quinn.

He speaks from experience. Previous to his job at Lakeside, he worked for one of the national pharmacy chains just a few months ago.

“There wasn’t enough like support for these pharmacists to do their job effectively,” said Quinn.

“There does seem to be quite a difference between national chains and our local independent pharmacies,” said Interim Director of the Vermont Pharmacist Association, Lauren Bode.

Bode says the problems depend on where you’re looking. She says local and regional pharmacies are less likely to have shortages.

“It does appear that the larger national chains are struggling to recruit and retain pharmacists right now,” said Bode.

Walgreens denied our request for an interview. But according to a workplace study survey done by the Vermont Pharmacist Association in 2020, national chain pharmacists report about 50% of respondents are scheduled for over a 10-hour shift each time and are working before and after their shift to finish assigned work. Only 30% are getting any sort of break while working.

“After a while, pharmacists like anyone else, are going to be looking for conditions and companies that are going to support their dignity and respect their ability as professionals,” said Bode.

Bode says part of this comes with the trade, but the struggles have been exacerbated by the pandemic.

Kinney Pharmacists say so far they have been lucky. They say they only know of one Kinney store with a shortage in Vermont, but when the profession undergoes changes, they feel it.

“I feel very empathetic towards them. I feel very sad that they have had to move on and maybe try to find something else,” said Kinney Pharmacist Haley Hooks.

Hooks says pharmacists are some of the most accessible members of health care, so to see instability or unhappiness in the profession isn’t an isolated issue, it impacts them all.

“When we have these circumstances that are prevailing out there that are not enabling us to do what we want to do and what we are passionate about, it’s terrible,” said Hooks.

All the pharmacists we talked with say there is no one single solution, instead there are changes that have to be made internally amongst the culture.

Bode wanted to remind folks that patience is key because working a little slower can definitely mean safer, and safety can’t be compromised.

