Lyndon covered bridge damaged again

LYNDON, Vt. (AP) - A covered bridge in the Vermont town of Lyndon has been hit and damaged again by a vehicle that was too large to pass through the structure.

The Caledonian Record reports that a van being carried on a flat-bed trailer hit the roof structure boards of the Millers Bridge on Monday. Three boards broke off and fell to the ground. The driver immediately stopped and backed the truck out of the bridge before causing more damage. Height warning signs at the bridge have been upgraded over years, including with the installation of blinking lights but the crashes continue to happen.

A box truck damaged the bridge in August.

