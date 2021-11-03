Middlesex bakery offers heartfelt thanks to frontline medical workers

BERLIN, Vt. (WCAX) - Since opening in 2008, Red Hen Baking in Middlesex has donated over $250,000 to different organizations in our community. With the pandemic taking a toll on many, especially frontline medical workers, Red Hen and Washington County Mental Health Services decided to surprise the CVMC emergency staff with a tasty treat.

Fresh bread, croissants, cookies -- baked goods are the perfect comfort food, and during the pandemic, a little comfort food goes a long way. Nobody knows that better than Red Hen Baking in Middlesex.

For the past 14 years -- and this year especially -- they’ve made sure that worthy people get their hands on some of those goodies free of charge. “We always make a donation to different local organizations that we feel are meaningful to us,” said Red Hen co-owner Randy George. He says his staff is paid a livable wage and as a result does not rely on tips for income. Instead, they take the spare change left by customers and give it to others in their community. “That’s money that never hit our books, this is tips, you know? So-called tips.”

So when Washington County Mental Health Services reached out about surprising the overworked emergency staff at Central Vermont Medical Center, it was an easy call. “We said, well this is a perfect opportunity to give a donation to people who have been on the frontlines throughout all the last year and a half, plus,” George said.

After a staff vote, they elected to send sandwiches, baked goods, and drinks, plus a check for $1,000 to the staff at CVMC. “Having a business, a small business in a small town, we have a responsibility to be a good neighbor, to be a part of the community, to be giving back,” George said.

We were there last Monday as the folks from Washington County Mental Health Services delivered the treats

“You know, you, us, we never stop giving our great service despite the fact that we’re all faced with workforce challenges, so this has really been amazing,” said WCMHS’s John Caceres.

And while a donation like this is no big deal for Red Hen, it means everything to those on the receiving end. “To get a donation like this from Red Hen, brought to us by our colleagues at WCMHS is extraordinarily meaningful. It’s a real treat and it’s great food to boot,” said CVMC’s Ben Smith.

