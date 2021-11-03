Police ID suspect who died in Crown Point home invasion

CROWN POINT, N.Y. (WCAX) - New York State Police have identified the suspect who died in an apparent home invasion in Crown Point early Tuesday morning.

Authorities say Jonathan Winkler, 27, of Monroe, N.Y. died during the break-in, although they are not saying how. The results of an autopsy are pending.

One resident of the home on Creek Road was hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police are trying to identify other suspects who were with Winkler and they are asking for the public’s help. They want information from anyone who may have been in the area of Creek Road, Sugarhill Road, and Pearl Street any time between 10:00 p.m. on October 31 and 1:00 am on November 1. They are also seeking information about a black Acura sedan or sport-style motorcycle.

Related Story:

Police: Suspect dies in apparent Crown Point home invasion

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.