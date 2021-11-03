Proposed Lyndon resort to go before development review board

LYNDON, Vt. (WCAX) - A proposed 380-acre resort for outdoor enthusiasts will go before the Lyndon Development Review Board this week, but not all neighbors are on board with the iconic Darling Hill Road location.

“There ain’t much left in Vermont except tourism,” said Ronald Guy, who has lived off of Darling Hill Road for 80 years. He says he’s watched it evolve from a farmer’s paradise to a tourism destination and he welcomes the potential for a new resort right down the road. “I think it’s a good thing for the community.”

But another neighbor, Kathleen Walsh thinks what’s left of prime farmland in the area should be preserved. “Darling Hill Road has been identified by one of the most beautiful roads, the most scenic roads in Vermont by “Vermont Life,” by “Yankee Magazine.” As a neighbor, we’d like to keep it that way.” She says she and other neighbors are concerned that a resort would disrupt the serenity of the area. “The road can’t handle too much traffic. It’s very pristine and beautiful here and with the influx of all of these things have to be kept in mind.”

Foster Goodrich, the mastermind behind the $5 to $8 million project, says this would be a dream come true. He says his firm, Waypoint Development, attempted a similar project in Massachusetts that wasn’t able to go through due to issues caused by COVID. He says the resort would have roughly 60 cabins, two parking lots, a central lodge in a cow barn, a wedding venue, a beer garden, and would be a hub for cycling, hiking, and flyfishing to name a few. “Our goal is to be as sustainable as possible on the construction and the management of the project,” Goodrich said.

Nicole Gratton, Lyndon’s planning director and zoning administrator, said that the project would have an impact on the local economy. “But there are always the implications of a development this size to a rural community,” she said.

Goodrich says he is aware of his neighbor’s concerns and has used the feedback to modify the plans after a public meeting in the spring. “It is our hope to be able to work with them, to come to terms with a project they can be comfortable with,” he said.

The proposal will go before The Lyndon Development Review Board on Thursday, where testimony would also be heard from Goodrich and neighbors. The board would then have 45 days to decide if they want to grant a zoning permit. Gratton says the projects would also need to obtain state permits.

