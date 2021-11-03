Advertisement

Roaches and Broken Locks: Mark and Rick Bove’s growing empire of affordable rentals vexes code enforcers

By WCAX News Team
Published: Nov. 3, 2021 at 6:07 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - “Bove” is a household name across Vermont for the family’s unfussy Italian cuisine, served for decades at their legendary Burlington restaurant and more recently available as jarred pasta sauces at grocery stores.

But the sauce is only half of the family business. Rick and his brother, Mark Bove, also own a growing empire of more than 400 rental units across Chittenden County, St. Albans, and all the way to Hartford. A joint investigation by Seven Days and Vermont Public Radio has found that swaths of these rental properties are plagued by neglect. The brothers, meanwhile, profit from government subsidies intended to help the poor.

Cat Viglienzoni spoke with Seven Days’ Derek Brouwer and VPR’s Liam Elder-Connors about the investigation.

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hieheem “Kieemi” Kirkland
Police ID suspect in University Mall parking lot shooting
Police are investigating a home invasion in the town of Crown Point.
Police: Suspect dies in apparent Crown Point home invasion
Tonia Bushway
Police release autopsy results in Tonia Bushway investigation
FILE Photo.
Vermont children can sign up for COVID shot Wednesday
Slippery roads in parts of our region Wednesday sent some cars sliding.
Slippery roads send cars sliding off Vermont roads

Latest News

HEALTH
Healthwatch: Men’s health in focus in November
Some Vermont ski resorts are seeing snowflakes and starting to make their own snow.
Vermont ski resorts see natural snow, start making their own
File
Analysis: GOP victories fuel concern over Democrats’ progressive agenda
Mount Abraham High School in Bristol.
Officials try to reassure parents after 2nd violent incident in Bristol schools
ambassadors
Ambassadors on patrol in Burlington to help keep holiday shoppers safe