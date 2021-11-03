Roaches and Broken Locks: Mark and Rick Bove’s growing empire of affordable rentals vexes code enforcers

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - “Bove” is a household name across Vermont for the family’s unfussy Italian cuisine, served for decades at their legendary Burlington restaurant and more recently available as jarred pasta sauces at grocery stores.

But the sauce is only half of the family business. Rick and his brother, Mark Bove, also own a growing empire of more than 400 rental units across Chittenden County, St. Albans, and all the way to Hartford. A joint investigation by Seven Days and Vermont Public Radio has found that swaths of these rental properties are plagued by neglect. The brothers, meanwhile, profit from government subsidies intended to help the poor.

Cat Viglienzoni spoke with Seven Days’ Derek Brouwer and VPR’s Liam Elder-Connors about the investigation.

