Slaying suspect sentenced for possessing gun; murder case still pending

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A Monkton man accused of murdering his stepfather is going to jail for having a gun.

Kory Lee George, 33, was sentenced to seven years in federal prison for possessing a firearm. He wasn’t supposed to have guns because he’s a convicted felon.

According to court records, police found a stolen shotgun in his home in 2019. It was taken from a camp in Northern New York along with several other guns.

George is also charged with first-degree murder in the killing of his stepfather, David Auclair, at a Hinesburg trailhead.

Police say the gun found at George’s home was not used to kill Auclair. That murder case is still pending.

