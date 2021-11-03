Slaying suspect sentenced for possessing gun; murder case still pending
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A Monkton man accused of murdering his stepfather is going to jail for having a gun.
Kory Lee George, 33, was sentenced to seven years in federal prison for possessing a firearm. He wasn’t supposed to have guns because he’s a convicted felon.
According to court records, police found a stolen shotgun in his home in 2019. It was taken from a camp in Northern New York along with several other guns.
George is also charged with first-degree murder in the killing of his stepfather, David Auclair, at a Hinesburg trailhead.
Police say the gun found at George’s home was not used to kill Auclair. That murder case is still pending.
