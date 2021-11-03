Slippery roads send cars sliding off Vermont roads

GEORGIA, Vt. (WCAX) - Many Vermonters got their first taste of winter driving this season on Wednesday morning as slippery roads sent some cars sliding.

In Georgia, two cars slid off Interstate 89.

Vermont state police were at the scene helping the drivers out.

There were reportedly other cars that slid off the interstate near Exit 18.

In many places, the day started out with rain, hail or even snow.

