Snow forces closure of Notch Road

Snow forced VTrans to close Route 108 through Smugglers' Notch on Wednesday. - File photo
Snow forced VTrans to close Route 108 through Smugglers' Notch on Wednesday. - File photo(WCAX)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Nov. 3, 2021 at 1:22 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CAMBRIDGE, Vt. (WCAX) - It’s a sure sign of the season. Snow forced VTrans to close Route 108 through Smugglers’ Notch on Wednesday.

The Notch road through Stowe and Cambridge is open seasonally, but even before it officially closes for the winter, the tight turns mean it must be closed when conditions are slippery.

VTrans says the road is expected to remain wet or snow-covered overnight. They say the conditions will be reevaluated Thursday morning to decide whether to reopen the roadway.

As of Wednesday afternoon, the gates are closed on either side of the notch.

