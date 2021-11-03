St. Albans man on Food Network’s ‘Holiday Baking Championship’

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A St. Albans man is competing on the Food Network’s ‘Holiday Baking Championship.’

Adam Monette is one of the contestants competing for $25,000 on the eighth season of the show. He’s taught culinary students at Northwest Career and Technical Center for 10 years and a former student actually submitted his name to the show.

Monette already made it past the first episode and says his current students are watching. “So many students watch these shows and for them, it’s like this is part of their tradition. They watch it with their family. To them, it’s super huge. And then to come into class the next day and talk about it is fun for them and it’s exciting for me,” he said.

You can see how he does on Monday at 9:00 on the Food Network or online afterward.

