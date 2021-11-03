Vermont ski resorts see natural snow, start making their own

JAY, Vt. (WCAX) - Some Vermont ski resorts are seeing snowflakes and starting to make their own snow.

Snow was falling at Jay Peak Tuesday. The plan there is to fire up the snow guns on the Jet Wednesday night and to keep it going Thursday and Friday nights, as well.

November 2nd, 2021 Snowfall Today's flurries providing us with a nice preamble to kick off our snowmaking season. The plan is to fire up the guns starting tomorrow night on the Jet, and we aim to repeat that pattern Thursday and Friday night as well, if these consistently cold temps continue. Posted by Jay Peak Resort on Tuesday, November 2, 2021

But, of course, it all depends on the weather.

Farther south, Killington has started making snow, trying to be the first in the East to open.

Nov 2 Snowmaking Video The stoke is getting real! Snowmaking is cranking on Superstar for the HomeLight Killington Cup and North Ridge, on our classic early season trails. With optimal snowmaking temperatures in the forecast this week, opening day could be right around the corner. Stay tuned to our conditions page on www.killington.com/conditions for all the updates. Posted by Killington Resort on Tuesday, November 2, 2021

