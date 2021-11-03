Advertisement

Voters shoot down $60M bond for Harwood Unified Union School District

By WCAX News Team
Published: Nov. 3, 2021 at 9:21 AM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
MORETOWN, Vt. (WCAX) - Residents in six Vermont towns on Tuesday voted against the bond for the Harwood Unified Union School District worth nearly $60 million.

With a total of 3,575 votes, the count was 975 in favor and 2,599 against.

The bond included infrastructure improvements at Harwood Union High School, which hasn’t been substantially renovated since it was built in 1965. The bond also included adding an addition to Crossett Brook Middle School to accommodate seventh- and eighth-graders.

