BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - After a steady mix of rain, sleet and snow on Wednesday, we’ll finally see clouds begin to clear out on Thursday, for some nicer weather set for the end of the week. High pressure will build into the region starting on Thursday with skies becoming partly sunny. It will still be a bit chilly with highs in the mid 40s.

Our best bet for sunshine will be on Friday with mostly sunny skies. Temperatures will be near normal for November with highs in the mid to upper 40s. We carry most of that sunshine into the weekend with partly sunny skies for both Saturday and Sunday. Temperatures will be a little warmer as well with highs in the low 50s.

Dry skies will likely continue into most of next week. Skies will be partly sunny on Monday and Tuesday with highs in the low 50s. We’ll see a few more clouds by mid week with mostly cloudy conditions for Wednesday and Thursday. Our next chance of showers will be late in the week with mostly cloudy skies. Highs on Friday and Saturday will remain in the upper 40s and low 50s.

