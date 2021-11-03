BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) -Happy Hump Day, everyone! If you liked Tuesday (or didn’t like it) then you’ll like today (or not like it). Today will be a whole lot like yesterday, except a bit cooler. A trough of low pressure over the northeast will again keep it unsettled today with a mix of sun & clouds and also some scattered showers of both the rain & snow variety. Those snow showers will be mainly in the higher elevations.

Things will start to improve on Thursday, although there is still a slight chance for a quick, passing shower or snow flurry.

Then high pressure will build in and stick around through the weekend. That will give us lots of sunshine along with a slow warming trend.

The sunshine and warmer temperatures will continue into the start of next week, but we are keeping an eye on a system that will be off the New England coast on Monday. Right now it looks like it will stay well off to our east, but just to make sure, we’ll be tracking that system over the next few days. -Gary

