Bennington hydroelectric plant will reopen under new ownership

BENNINGTON, Vt. (AP) - A dormant hydroelectric plant in Vermont is planning to reopen under new ownership after its closure in 2018.

Town property records show the Vermont Tissue Paper facility was sold to North Bennington Hydroelectric for $100,000 on Oct. 27. The Bennington Banner reports that the company has already started working on updating the plant. The plant was restored in 2016 after being closed for decades. A drilling accident in 2018 caused the former owner to close down the plant for precautionary reasons.

North Bennington Hydroelectric said it plans to have the plant fully operational by the end of the year.

