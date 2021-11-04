Burlington-raised hip hop artist to headline hometown show

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - He made a name for himself shooting three-pointers on the basketball court, but now the former Burlington High School star is hoping to realize his dreams as a hip hop artist on the big stage. Our Ike Bendavid caught up with North Ave Jax.

“I’m just trying to put Vermont on the map for music,” said 19-year-old Jackson Sevakian, who goes by the stage name of “North Ave Jax.” Many Burlington High School Seahorses fans may remember Sevakian from his time on the basketball court, but even then, the skilled shooter had other dreams. He dropped out of school his senior year to pursue a career in music. “I felt like I had an opportunity where I could take myself to the next step... And still going, this is just starting,” Sevakian said.

After building a following on the music sharing website SoundCloud, Sevakian says he recently signed a deal with a label to produce his videos. He has been working with video director Kelly Butts-Spirito, who also grew up in Burlington.

“We want to make dope stuff. We want to have fun. But it’s like inspiring people, showing people you can do something creative,” Butts-Spirito said.

The two worked together to create their most recent video that contains some familiar sights around Chittenden County and is expected to be released later this month.

“I think both Jackson and I, we both had our significant struggles, and the rigid path that a lot of people follow -- it wasn’t for us. So, showing you can be different and still succeed and do something special -- that feels like the most important thing for me,” Butts-Spirito said.

Butts-Spirito has gathered nearly a dozen artists he has worked with for a free show Saturday at ArtsRiot. North Ave Jax will headline his hometown show.

