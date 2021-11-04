Advertisement

Burlington sets city leaf pickup dates

City leaf pickup is coming back to Burlington next week on recycling day.
By Katharine Huntley
Published: Nov. 4, 2021 at 4:56 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - City leaf pickup is coming back to Burlington next week on recycling day.

Burlington residents are asked to set their leaves out in paper leaf bags on their recycling days from Nov. 8-12.

Chapin Spencer, the director of Burlington Public Works, says that not only does this pickup help residents get rid of their leaves, but it has environmental considerations as well.

“The citywide leaf pickup is really important for water quality; leaves are a source of phosphorus and if they get into the water system and the leaves degrade, we end up phosphorus entering our waterways,” Spencer said.

If your leaves fall after the pickup dates, CSWD and the McNeil Wood and Yard Debris Depot are also available for leaf drop-off.

