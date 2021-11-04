Advertisement

Burlington stabbing suspect caught on video

Burlington stabbing suspect entering Red Square.
Burlington stabbing suspect entering Red Square.(WCAX)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Nov. 4, 2021 at 5:04 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Police have released surveillance video of a suspect they say stabbed two people downtown last month.

It happened around 2 a.m. on October 25 on Main Street near the Ruben James restaurant and the Flynn Center. Both victims were treated at the UVM Medical Center.

Police say a new video shows the suspect passing between two bouncers at Red Square on Church Street. He’s described as a Black man, around 5-foot-6 and between the ages of 40 and 50, and wearing glasses.

Police are looking for any tips on who he might be.

