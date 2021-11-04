Calls for safer crosswalks in Burlington after pedestrian crash

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Some people are calling for safer crosswalks after a car hit a pedestrian next to Burlington’s Battery Park on Sunday.

The serious accident occurred at Park and Monroe streets.

Police haven’t released many details yet, including whether the pedestrian was in a crosswalk.

However, Burlington Public Works says the intersection has been flagged through a recent study for potential upgrades.

“Data that has just come back this fall is indicating that this location where the crash occurred and others in the city may warrant additional beacons as well,” Burlington Public Works Director Chapin Spencer said.

Spencer says his department is responsible for more than 1,000 crosswalks in the city. Some have been made safer with the installation of rectangular flashing beacons to alert drivers of pedestrians attempting to cross, something this intersection and others could be in line to get in the future.

“It kind of met all those thresholds for a potential rapid flashing beacon but resources play into that and timing of the installation plays into it in terms of other work already in queue or being considered,” Burlington City Engineer Norman Baldwin said.

Since 2013 the city has added 15 flashing crosswalks, and since 2019 the city has installed 18 new crosswalks, all part of a broader plan to make Burlington a more walkable city.

Spencer says those improvements are made depending on available funding, the timing of other work and supply chain issues.

However, Baldwin says if there’s an immediate need, their goal is to make the city as safe as possible.

“If there is something that we think warrants this being moved up because of safety considerations, then we would give that strong consideration but we are still waiting on more details from the police department on that particular accident,” Baldwin said.

Flashing lights are prominent at a crosswalk near Champlain College. Student Erik Biedrzycki said he’s grateful to have it.

“I generally feel safer when there’s the button and flashing lights because most cars won’t stop at the intersections down by Church Street even when the walking sign is lit up and people will take turns and they won’t look,” Biedrzycki said.

Those flashing crosswalks or Rectangular Rapid-Flashing Beacon crosswalks are about $15,000 to install at crosswalks. But there are many other considerations when putting in one of those as well.

