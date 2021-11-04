Advertisement

Car rolls over in South Burlington parking lot crash

By Katharine Huntley
Published: Nov. 4, 2021 at 4:01 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A car rolled over after a crash near a South Burlington supermarket parking lot on Thursday.

It happened near the Shaw’s parking lot on Farrell Street around noon.

Police say the 87-year-old driver struck a parked car and had minor injuries.

A witness walking nearby said the driver was taken out of the vehicle and loaded into an ambulance.

“Out of the corner of our eye we saw this car come around and hit the corner of the other car and just flip on its side and of course we immediately called the police and talked to the man inside who we were really grateful he was alert and just seemed frazzled,” said Melissa Hogue of Williston, who witnessed the crash.

South Burlington police say they are still investigating the cause of the crash, but the operator was not impaired.

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Slippery roads in parts of our region Wednesday sent some cars sliding.
Slippery roads send cars sliding off Vermont roads
Police on Tuesday investigate a home invasion in the town of Crown Point.
Police ID suspect who died in Crown Point home invasion
Mount Abraham High School in Bristol.
Officials try to reassure parents after 2nd violent incident in Bristol schools
Newport’s Poulin Grain plant was damaged after a late-night fire on Wednesday.
Poulin Grain Newport plant damaged in fire
Charging documents stated John Eisenman told police the man had sold Eisenman's daughter into...
Father accused of killing daughter’s boyfriend for allegedly selling her to sex trafficking ring

Latest News

FD
Car rolls over in South Burlington parking lot crash
Some people are calling for safer crosswalks after a car hit a pedestrian next to Burlington's...
Calls for safer crosswalks in Burlington after pedestrian crash
Photographers in our region have been treated to a stellar sight in the skies over the last day...
Northern lights put on a show across parts of our region
NL
Northern lights put on a show across parts of our region
State leaders call it a big step forward in making health care affordable-- this week,...
Vermonters see new financial help for health insurance