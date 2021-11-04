Car rolls over in South Burlington parking lot crash

SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A car rolled over after a crash near a South Burlington supermarket parking lot on Thursday.

It happened near the Shaw’s parking lot on Farrell Street around noon.

Police say the 87-year-old driver struck a parked car and had minor injuries.

A witness walking nearby said the driver was taken out of the vehicle and loaded into an ambulance.

“Out of the corner of our eye we saw this car come around and hit the corner of the other car and just flip on its side and of course we immediately called the police and talked to the man inside who we were really grateful he was alert and just seemed frazzled,” said Melissa Hogue of Williston, who witnessed the crash.

South Burlington police say they are still investigating the cause of the crash, but the operator was not impaired.

