Colchester man to serve year in prison for migratory bird, weapons violation

File photo
File photo(WCAX)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Nov. 4, 2021 at 10:46 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A Colchester man will serve a year in prison after admitting to killing migratory birds and weapons violations.

Federal authorities say Jeremiah Ruhl, 46, was sentenced Monday after pleading guilty two years ago to killing a crow and woodcock without a license and possession of a turkey vulture, all species protected by the Migratory Bird Treaty Act. They also say Ruhl, a convicted felon, was not allowed to possess a shotgun.

The steep sentence comes after Ruhl violated earlier agreements to participate in a Federal Drug Court and multiple violations of release conditions, officials say.

“Thanks to our dedicated State Game Warden investigators, and federal agents and prosecutors working in concert, crimes against the natural resources of Vermont and migratory bird species we share with neighboring states, will see an appropriate response,” Vermont Fish and Wildlife Colonel Jason Batchelder said in a statement.

Ruhl faced a maximum penalty of 10 years for the weapons violation and six months for each of the three migratory bird violations.

