RUTLAND, Vt. (WCAX) - Rutland fire crews battle a fire in Rutland County, Wednesday

Crews responded to 150 Jackson Avenue for a general fire alarm.

The area between East Street and Stratton Road are closed for the time being.

Two people were sent to the hospital.

The cause and origin of the flames is yet to be determined.

