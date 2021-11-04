Freezing overnight temperatures create icy commute

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Freezing temperatures overnight could create some slippery roads for your Thursday morning commute.

Vermont state police say they’ve had several reports of slide-offs along Interstate 89 throughout the morning Thursday.

They say it’s especially icy and slick between exits 11 and 13 between Richmond and Shelburne.

VTrans says crews are working in the area to improve road conditions.

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.