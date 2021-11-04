Advertisement

Freezing overnight temperatures create icy commute

Accident early Thursday near Exit 13 in Shelburne.
Accident early Thursday near Exit 13 in Shelburne.(WCAX)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Nov. 4, 2021 at 8:28 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Freezing temperatures overnight could create some slippery roads for your Thursday morning commute.

Vermont state police say they’ve had several reports of slide-offs along Interstate 89 throughout the morning Thursday.

They say it’s especially icy and slick between exits 11 and 13 between Richmond and Shelburne.

VTrans says crews are working in the area to improve road conditions.

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Slippery roads in parts of our region Wednesday sent some cars sliding.
Slippery roads send cars sliding off Vermont roads
Police on Tuesday investigate a home invasion in the town of Crown Point.
Police ID suspect who died in Crown Point home invasion
Charging documents stated John Eisenman told police the man had sold Eisenman's daughter into...
Father accused of killing daughter’s boyfriend for allegedly selling her to sex trafficking ring
Police are investigating a home invasion in the town of Crown Point.
Police: Suspect dies in apparent Crown Point home invasion
Mount Abraham High School in Bristol.
Officials try to reassure parents after 2nd violent incident in Bristol schools

Latest News

Shelly Holt-Allen and Tim Thayer
Two WCAX employees inducted into Broadcasters Hall of Fame
File photo
Scaled-down plans announced for renovating Penn Station
Recyclables have seen a 115% jump in value since last year.
CSWD: Recyclables see jump in value
Chittenden Solid Waste discusses prices of recyclables.
Recyclables see jump in value