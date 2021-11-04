GOP seeks major overhaul of New Hampshire congressional map

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - New Hampshire Republicans have released a redistricting plan that would transform the state’s 1st Congressional District into one that favors their party, instead of a swing district where Democrats have made recent gains.

But it also would solidify Democrats’ advantage in the 2nd District.

Democrats on the House Special Committee on Redistricting propose balancing population shifts by moving just one town, Hampstead, from the 1st District to the 2nd.

But Republicans want to move Republican strongholds in the southern tier, including Salem and Hudson, into the 1st, while shifting Portsmouth, Dover and Rochester to the 2nd.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)