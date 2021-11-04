Advertisement

GOP seeks major overhaul of New Hampshire congressional map

New Hampshire Republicans have released a redistricting plan that would transform the state’s...
New Hampshire Republicans have released a redistricting plan that would transform the state’s 1st Congressional District into one that favors their party, instead of a swing district where Democrats have made recent gains. - File photo(WCAX)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 4, 2021 at 2:23 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - New Hampshire Republicans have released a redistricting plan that would transform the state’s 1st Congressional District into one that favors their party, instead of a swing district where Democrats have made recent gains.

But it also would solidify Democrats’ advantage in the 2nd District.

Democrats on the House Special Committee on Redistricting propose balancing population shifts by moving just one town, Hampstead, from the 1st District to the 2nd.

But Republicans want to move Republican strongholds in the southern tier, including Salem and Hudson, into the 1st, while shifting Portsmouth, Dover and Rochester to the 2nd. 

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Most Read

Slippery roads in parts of our region Wednesday sent some cars sliding.
Slippery roads send cars sliding off Vermont roads
Police on Tuesday investigate a home invasion in the town of Crown Point.
Police ID suspect who died in Crown Point home invasion
Mount Abraham High School in Bristol.
Officials try to reassure parents after 2nd violent incident in Bristol schools
Charging documents stated John Eisenman told police the man had sold Eisenman's daughter into...
Father accused of killing daughter’s boyfriend for allegedly selling her to sex trafficking ring
Police are investigating a home invasion in the town of Crown Point.
Police: Suspect dies in apparent Crown Point home invasion

Latest News

A car rolled over after a crash near a South Burlington supermarket parking lot on Thursday.
Car rolls over in South Burlington parking lot crash
File photo
Bennington hydroelectric plant will reopen under new ownership
Jackson Sevakian aka "North Ave Jax"
Burlington-raised hip hop artist to headline hometown show
Gene Tessier
Super Senior: Gene Tessier