H.S. Semifinal Scores and Highlights for Wednesday, November 3rd
Tickets punched to Championship Saturday
Published: Nov. 4, 2021 at 11:07 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BOYS SOCCER
Division I
#2 South Burlington 1, #11 Mt. Mansfield 0
GIRLS SOCCER
Division I
#1 CVU 3, #4 Rutland 1
#6 South Burlington 2, #2 Colchester 1 (OT)
Division II
#4 Rice 3, #1 Harwood 1
#2 Woodstock 3, #11 Mt. Abe 1
Division III
#1 Stowe 0, #4 Northfield-Williamstown 0 (Stowe advances 5-4 on penalties)
#2 Leland & Gray 3, #3 BFA - Fairfax 3
Division IV
#1 Proctor 7, #4 Mt. St. Joseph 0
#6 Arlington 0, #2 Rivendell 0 (Arlington advances 3-1 on penalties)
FIELD HOCKEY
Division II
#1 Mt. Abe 3, #5 Spaulding 1
#2 Hartford 2, #3 U-32 0
BOYS VOLLEYBALL
#3 Burlington 3, #2 Essex 1
GIRLS VOLLEYBALL
#2 CVU 3, #3 Mt. Mansfield 0
