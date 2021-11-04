Advertisement

H.S. Semifinal Scores and Highlights for Wednesday, November 3rd

Tickets punched to Championship Saturday
By Jack Fitzsimmons
Published: Nov. 4, 2021 at 11:07 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BOYS SOCCER

Division I

#2 South Burlington 1, #11 Mt. Mansfield 0

GIRLS SOCCER

Division I

#1 CVU 3, #4 Rutland 1

#6 South Burlington 2, #2 Colchester 1 (OT)

Division II

#4 Rice 3, #1 Harwood 1

#2 Woodstock 3, #11 Mt. Abe 1

Division III

#1 Stowe 0, #4 Northfield-Williamstown 0 (Stowe advances 5-4 on penalties)

#2 Leland & Gray 3, #3 BFA - Fairfax 3

Division IV

#1 Proctor 7, #4 Mt. St. Joseph 0

#6 Arlington 0, #2 Rivendell 0 (Arlington advances 3-1 on penalties)

FIELD HOCKEY

Division II

#1 Mt. Abe 3, #5 Spaulding 1

#2 Hartford 2, #3 U-32 0

BOYS VOLLEYBALL

#3 Burlington 3, #2 Essex 1

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

#2 CVU 3, #3 Mt. Mansfield 0

