Jury selection starts for Jeffrey Epstein’s ex-girlfriend

NEW YORK (AP) - The weekslong process of selecting a jury for the federal sex trafficking trial of financier Jeffrey Epstein’s ex-girlfriend has begun.

The judge in New York said Thursday in a video played for more than 130 prospective jurors that British socialite Ghislaine Maxwell has pleaded not guilty to charges alleging that she recruited teenagers who were not yet adults for Epstein to sexually abuse.

The judge warned prospective jurors not to discuss the case with anyone or research it.

The possible jurors then filled out questionnaires and were sent home, the first of about 750 people to do so over three days.

Oral questioning of jurors begins mid-month.

