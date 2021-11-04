Advertisement

Man pleads guilty in cocaine plot tied to couple’s abduction

A Montreal man has pleaded guilty to a federal charge that he was part of an effort to smuggle...
A Montreal man has pleaded guilty to a federal charge that he was part of an effort to smuggle 1,500 kilos of cocaine from Peru to Vermont and then to Canada.(MGN)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 4, 2021 at 6:54 PM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

UNDATED (AP) - A Montreal man has pleaded guilty to a federal charge that he was part of an effort to smuggle 1,500 kilos of cocaine from Peru to Vermont and then to Canada.

Georges Yaghmour entered the plea Thursday during a video hearing in Vermont.

Prosecutors say Yaghmour was part of the same conspiracy that resulted in the kidnapping of a couple from northern New York in September 2020.

Prosecutors do not allege Yaghmour took part in the kidnapping.

The couple were taken to Quebec and later rescued by police there.

Yaghmour was arrested in Florida in November 2020.

No cocaine reached its Canadian destination.

Related Stories:

Plea deal in connection with kidnapping of elderly NY couple

Montreal man pleads not guilty in cocaine trafficking pot

Man charged in plot to bring cocaine to Vermont from Peru

Suspects whose arrest allegedly triggered kidnapping appear in court

International kidnapping of New York couple stems from Burlington drug bust

FBI: Kidnapping of elderly Moira couple drug-related

North Country couple targeted in international kidnapping case

FBI: Missing northern NY couple found safe

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Most Read

Slippery roads in parts of our region Wednesday sent some cars sliding.
Slippery roads send cars sliding off Vermont roads
Police on Tuesday investigate a home invasion in the town of Crown Point.
Police ID suspect who died in Crown Point home invasion
Mount Abraham High School in Bristol.
Officials try to reassure parents after 2nd violent incident in Bristol schools
Newport’s Poulin Grain plant was damaged after a late-night fire on Wednesday.
Poulin Grain Newport plant damaged in fire
Charging documents stated John Eisenman told police the man had sold Eisenman's daughter into...
Father accused of killing daughter’s boyfriend for allegedly selling her to sex trafficking ring

Latest News

ADDITION
Vt. lawmakers consider Statehouse expansion
Vermont's state climatologist is back from presenting at the UN Climate Summit.
Vt. state climatologist discusses UN Climate Summit
CHANGE
Vt. state climatologist discusses UN Climate Summit
A car rolled over after a crash near a South Burlington supermarket parking lot on Thursday.
Car rolls over in South Burlington parking lot crash