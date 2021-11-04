Advertisement

New Hanover mascot design delayed after questions about originality

File photo
File photo(WCAX)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 4, 2021 at 11:17 AM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
HANOVER, N.H. (AP) - An announcement on a new high school mascot has been delayed after it was discovered that some of the designs submitted for the vote weren’t original.

The Valley News reports among the 33 designs students and staff had voted on at Hanover High School, eight violated the submission criteria of originality, including the logo that would have won the election. The designs were based on five mascot finalists - the Bears, Hawks, Huskies, Maroon Crush, and Trailblazers. Students proposed a runoff election between the top two qualified designs, one for the Hawks and the other for the Bears, but a consensus wasn’t reached Wednesday.

The council meets again next week.

