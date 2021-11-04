Advertisement

Northern lights put on a show across parts of our region

By Cat Viglienzoni
Published: Nov. 4, 2021 at 5:25 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Photographers in our region have been treated to a stellar sight in the skies over the last day or so!

The aurora borealis or northern lights were visible across northern areas of Vermont, New Hampshire and New York.

They’re caused by eruptions from the sun on Monday and Tuesday that traveled 93 million miles over the past day or so to reach the Earth.

Here, they interact with the Earth’s magnetic field, causing the light show.

Experts from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration say the timing couldn’t have been better.

“The timing was just right yesterday because a lot of times it happens at like two in the morning and everyone is asleep and they don’t know what happened. But yesterday the storm started just in kind of the late afternoon and persisted through the evening hours,” said Bill Murtagh of NOAA.

Watch the video to see our Cat Viglienzoni’s full interview with Murtagh.

We asked if they would be visible Thursday night. Murtagh said they expect the storm is weakening, so if they are visible, it won’t be as brilliant as Wednesday night.

Click here NOAA’s aurora forecast.

