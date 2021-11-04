Notch Road reopens after closing for snow

CAMBRIDGE, Vt. (WCAX) - The Notch Road has reopened a day after it was closed due to snowy weather.

Route 108 through Smugglers’ Notch is open seasonally, but even before it officially closes for the winter, the tight turns mean it must be closed when conditions are slippery.

That’s what happened Wednesday, so VTrans closed the roadway through Stowe and Cambridge for a day.

Thursday, VTrans reopened the road and said they will continue to monitor the conditions there for future closures.

VT-108 (Smuggler’s Notch) in Stowe and Cambridge is now open. District personnel will continue to monitor and inform on future winter weather closures for this route. Posted by Vermont Agency of Transportation on Thursday, November 4, 2021

Related Story:

Snow forces closure of Notch Road

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.