Notch Road reopens after closing for snow

The Notch Road has reopened a day after it was closed due to snowy weather. - File photo
By WCAX News Team
Published: Nov. 4, 2021 at 11:29 AM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
CAMBRIDGE, Vt. (WCAX) - The Notch Road has reopened a day after it was closed due to snowy weather.

Route 108 through Smugglers’ Notch is open seasonally, but even before it officially closes for the winter, the tight turns mean it must be closed when conditions are slippery.

That’s what happened Wednesday, so VTrans closed the roadway through Stowe and Cambridge for a day.

Thursday, VTrans reopened the road and said they will continue to monitor the conditions there for future closures.

VT-108 (Smuggler’s Notch) in Stowe and Cambridge is now open. District personnel will continue to monitor and inform on future winter weather closures for this route.

Posted by Vermont Agency of Transportation on Thursday, November 4, 2021

