Notch Road reopens after closing for snow
Published: Nov. 4, 2021 at 11:29 AM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
CAMBRIDGE, Vt. (WCAX) - The Notch Road has reopened a day after it was closed due to snowy weather.
Route 108 through Smugglers’ Notch is open seasonally, but even before it officially closes for the winter, the tight turns mean it must be closed when conditions are slippery.
That’s what happened Wednesday, so VTrans closed the roadway through Stowe and Cambridge for a day.
Thursday, VTrans reopened the road and said they will continue to monitor the conditions there for future closures.
Related Story:
Snow forces closure of Notch Road
Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.