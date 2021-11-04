Advertisement

Orange County Sheriff’s Office searching for man involved in sexual assault

FILE Photo.
FILE Photo.(WCAX)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Nov. 4, 2021 at 6:28 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
RANDOLPH, Vt. (WCAX) - Local authorities are searching for a man they say sexually assaulted someone and disappeared.

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office is trying to find 45-year-old John “Tony” Porter.

They say Monday morning around 5 a.m., he showed up intoxicated at a friend’s house in Randolph. They let him in to keep him safe, but they Porter is accused of sexually assaulting them.

He allegedly said he would do it again later.

Police say the victim barricaded themselves inside a bathroom and called a friend for help.

Officers say they’ve been trying to find Porter since then.

