F-22 fighter jets to take part in VTANG training Friday

File photo
File photo
By WCAX News Team
Published: Nov. 4, 2021 at 7:26 AM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Fighter Jets from Virginia will be taking part in a Vermont Air National Guard training Friday.

Four F-22 Raptors from Langley Air Force Base will be taking flight with the 158th Fighter Wing. The group commanders say they are excited about the training opportunity and that these missions allow them to hone the skills that make them a more effective force.

After training, the F-22s may head home in afterburner Saturday morning without returning to the Burlington International Airport. That means if you’re in the area, you’ll probably hear them.

