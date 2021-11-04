Quarry involved in blasting incident issued a citation

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Problems coming from a Castleton quarry continue, according to its neighbors.

Rutland County’s state’s attorney is choosing not to prosecute after rocks ricocheted into a nearby neighborhood and through someone’s roof. Slate quarries, like Camara’s in Castleton, are exempt from the rules of Act 250. Because of that exemption, it makes it difficult for them to be held accountable on a state level.

Neighbors of Camara’s Quarry said fly rock and excessive blasting has been a problem for years. “In this town, our lives do not matter at all,” said Jayne Nicklaw, who has been trying to get the quarry to be held accountable for years.

She and her husband Larry shared their stories of living next to Camara’s Quarry with us in July, after Larry was nearly hit with fly rock that flew hundreds of feet. Since then, they say nothing has changed. “We haven’t gotten anywhere,” Jayne explained. “I’ve talked to every representative and senator that I could to get help and we’ve sort of been pushed back to Act 250.”

Act 250 was enacted in the 1970′s to control environmental impacts of certain projects. About 20 years later, slate quarries were considered exempt by Vermont’s legislature, meaning most oversight would come from the federal government.

“I would say, in the last five or six years, the legislature has taken this exemption up a handful of times, but it’s never been acted on fully,” said Greg Boulbol, general council for the Natural Resource Board. They oversee Act 250. Boulbol said there’s been a handful of complaints about the exemption, but none so serious the legislature has done anything.

Adam Miller, the environmental compliance director for the Department of Environmental Conservation said they can create suggestions for companies blasting, but any authority they have would come from Act 250, meaning they have no say when it comes to slate quarries. “In a situation like this, we only have the authority to enforce the rules we’re given the authority for,” Miller explained. “Given we don’t have authority specifically for blasting operations, we have to rely on the folks that do have that authority.”

So who exactly is that? According to Boulbol and Miller, it’s the Mine Safety and Health Administration. Following July’s incident in Castleton, Camara’s Quarry was issued a citation for not securing the blasting area. It said if anyone would’ve been hit, it’s likely the injury would’ve killed them.

Rutland Senator Cheryl Hooker said it’s a public safety issue. “I would hope that the parties could get together and come to some agreement as to what is safe for them and what is practical for the company,” she said.

Hooker added it may be worth looking into the Act 250 exemption slate quarries have if the problems continue.

When talking to Jayne Nicklaw on Wednesday, she said Camara’s Quarry has not made any changes. Channel 3 has reached out to them for comment several times since July and have not heard back.

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.