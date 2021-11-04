Rutland City sees uptick in fires

RUTLAND, Vt. (WCAX) - The Rutland City Fire Department is responding to more fires than usual for this time of year.

The most recent was a house fire on Jackson Avenue Wednesday night that sent two people to the hospital.

Rutland City Deputy Fire Chief Scott Mangan says the fire was in the same area as the woodstove. Combustibles and burning supplies were also nearby.

The department has fought four fires in just over one week.

Mangan says those calls have been for larger incidents than they typically battle in such a short span of time.

“Normally what we see around this time of year is carbon monoxide calls from heating equipment that hasn’t been cleaned or inspected for the season. That’s what we’re normally running into. Having the fires that we’re getting in such a short amount of time is a little unusual,” Mangan said.

All fires have been investigated by local and state police, determinations have not yet been made.

As a reminder, with the change in weather, it is time for heating system inspections to avoid potential fires.

