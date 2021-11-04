Advertisement

Scaled-down plans announced for renovating Penn Station

File photo
File photo(KVLY)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 4, 2021 at 9:17 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NEW YORK (AP) - New York Gov. Kathy Hochul has detailed plans to redo often-maligned Penn Station, the country’s busiest rail hub.

The Democrat’s plan announced Wednesday calls for transforming the dingy, subterranean station with open space, expanded access to subways and train platforms, and an improved streetscape. It’s expected to take four to five years and cost $6 billion to $7 billion. It’s a scaled-down version of earlier plans announced by previous Gov. Andrew Cuomo. That had included demolishing part of the surrounding neighborhood to expand the terminal and add new buildings.

Penn Station has served roughly 600,000 travelers a day on regional rail lines, Amtrak, and city subways.

