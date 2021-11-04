South Burlington boy in critical condition following crash
Published: Nov. 4, 2021 at 7:22 AM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - South Burlington firefighters are thinking about and praying for a young Vermonter.
According to a Facebook post, the boy was hit by a vehicle while he was riding a bicycle.
It happened one week ago, in front of the fire station.
Crews say he has a traumatic brain injury and is in critical condition in the Pediatric ICU.
