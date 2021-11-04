Advertisement

Staffing shortage stymies use of new Williston fire engines

By Cam Smith
Published: Nov. 4, 2021 at 4:42 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WILLISTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The Williston Fire Department is replacing old fire engines with two new ones but the issue of staffing is making it difficult for the department to use them at full capacity.

In 2019, voters approved a $1.4 million bond to buy the trucks. Delivery was delayed by the pandemic.

The ladder truck includes a 100-foot ladder, five feet higher than the old one.

The second is a new tanker capable of holding up to 1,500 gallons of water.

Williston Town Manager Erik Wells says with low staffing levels, some of the trucks’ functions will vary from call to call.

“The challenge becomes now with our call staff number down, it’s getting enough people to do the jobs on that piece of apparatus. So we’ll get it to the scene but then we need people to operate the apparatus to do a number of jobs, to respond to an emergency,” Wells said.

The department uses mutual aid from surrounding departments depending on the severity of the call.

Wells says a study performed by a California-based consultant will help determine the number of staff needed to handle the town’s call volume.

