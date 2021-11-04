Advertisement

Two students charged with killing Iowa teacher

Nohema Graber, 66, a high school teacher in Fairfield, Iowa, was the victim of a homicide,...
Nohema Graber, 66, a high school teacher in Fairfield, Iowa, was the victim of a homicide, officials said. (COURTESY PHOTO)(COURTESY)
By Anne Hughes and Gray News staff
Published: Nov. 4, 2021 at 4:16 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FAIRFIELD, Iowa (KCRG/KYOU/Gray News) - Two students are facing first-degree murder charges after investigators said they killed a teacher in Iowa.

Officials located the remains of Nohema Graber, 66, at Chautauqua Park in Fairfield on Wednesday.

Graber, a Spanish teacher at Fairfield High School, was reported missing Wednesday.

KCRG reported Willard Noble Chaiden Miller, 16, and Jeremy Everett Goodale, 16, have been charged with homicide in the first degree and conspiracy to commit homicide in the first degree, both felonies.

Both are students at Fairfield High School where Graber was a teacher.

Miller and Goodale are being criminally charged as adults.

The Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation and Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office are continuing to investigate.

No other information has been released.

Copyright 2021 KCRG/KYOU via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Slippery roads in parts of our region Wednesday sent some cars sliding.
Slippery roads send cars sliding off Vermont roads
Police on Tuesday investigate a home invasion in the town of Crown Point.
Police ID suspect who died in Crown Point home invasion
Mount Abraham High School in Bristol.
Officials try to reassure parents after 2nd violent incident in Bristol schools
Newport’s Poulin Grain plant was damaged after a late-night fire on Wednesday.
Poulin Grain Newport plant damaged in fire
Charging documents stated John Eisenman told police the man had sold Eisenman's daughter into...
Father accused of killing daughter’s boyfriend for allegedly selling her to sex trafficking ring

Latest News

FD
Car rolls over in South Burlington parking lot crash
Some people are calling for safer crosswalks after a car hit a pedestrian next to Burlington's...
Calls for safer crosswalks in Burlington after pedestrian crash
Photographers in our region have been treated to a stellar sight in the skies over the last day...
Northern lights put on a show across parts of our region
NL
Northern lights put on a show across parts of our region
FILE - In this Dec. 11, 2019, file photo, Phoenix Suns owner Robert Sarver watches the team...
Report: Phoenix Suns owner Sarver has history of racism, misogyny