Two WCAX employees inducted into Broadcasters Hall of Fame

By WCAX News Team
Published: Nov. 4, 2021 at 6:45 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - WCAX has some awesome news about two of our own.

WCAX Photographer Shelly Holt-Allen and Chief Engineer Tim Thayer have been inducted into the Vermont Association of Broadcasters Hall of Fame.

Shelly started 40 years ago and has been a leader as a female in a profession dominated by men.

Tim is receiving the Snyder-Teffner Award, that was created in 2014 to acknowledge those behind the scenes.

Tim works on the technical side making sure things run clean here at the station.

