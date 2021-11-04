Advertisement

Vermonters see new financial help for health insurance

State leaders call it a big step forward in making health care affordable-- this week, Vermonters can take advantage of new federal health care and dental subsidies through Vermont Health Connect. - File photo(WCAX)
By Calvin Cutler
Published: Nov. 4, 2021 at 5:14 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - State leaders call it a big step forward in making health care affordable-- this week, Vermonters can take advantage of new federal health care and dental subsidies through Vermont Health Connect.

This week marks the beginning of open enrollment on Vermont’s online insurance marketplace.

Leaders say new subsidies from the American Rescue Plan will make insurance cheaper and more accessible for Vermonters.

A new national report shows Vermonters are saving $186 monthly, the biggest savings out of any state.

“This is definitely the biggest change and biggest improvement for health care affordability in the last decade since the Affordable Care Act in a big way. It takes care of a lot of people that weren’t helped by the Affordable Care Act or weren’t helped enough,” said Sean Sheehan, the deputy director of the Department of Vermont Health Access.

Visit the Department of Vermont Health Access online to take advantage of the benefit.

Open enrollment goes through Jan. 15 but officials say it’s best to sign up by Dec. 15.

