Vt. daily case count vaults past pandemic record

File photo
File photo(WCAX)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Nov. 4, 2021 at 12:03 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont on Thursday reached another grim pandemic milestone, hitting the highest daily case count recorded so far.

Vermont Health officials reported an additional 487 new COVID cases, vaulting past the previous record of 347 cases in mid-October. Hospital capacity also remains high -- 55 people with 19 in the ICU. And Vermont recorded an additional six deaths Thursday, bringing the toll so far this week to about 15.

As case counts in many parts of the country and New England continue to fall, state officials, this week said forecast models for Vermont continue to remain uncertain.

