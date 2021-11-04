Vt. daily case count vaults past pandemic record

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont on Thursday reached another grim pandemic milestone, hitting the highest daily case count recorded so far.

Vermont Health officials reported an additional 487 new COVID cases, vaulting past the previous record of 347 cases in mid-October. Hospital capacity also remains high -- 55 people with 19 in the ICU. And Vermont recorded an additional six deaths Thursday, bringing the toll so far this week to about 15.

As case counts in many parts of the country and New England continue to fall, state officials, this week said forecast models for Vermont continue to remain uncertain.

Related Stories:

Thousands of Vt. parents sign kids up for vaccinations

Vermont children can sign up for COVID shot Wednesday

Vermont’s October infections break pandemic record

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.