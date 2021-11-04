Advertisement

Vt. lawmakers consider Statehouse expansion

Vt. lawmakers are considering adding a second floor on top of the Statehouse cafeteria.
Vt. lawmakers are considering adding a second floor on top of the Statehouse cafeteria.(WCAX)
By Calvin Cutler
Published: Nov. 4, 2021 at 5:06 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont lawmakers are recommending a $1.5 million engineering study to evaluate adding another floor to the Statehouse.

Leaders say the Statehouse’s current configuration doesn’t serve the needs of lawmakers or the public and that many of the rooms can only hold a handful of people and have poor airflow.

Engineers are considering adding another floor on top of the Statehouse cafeteria and creating several new committee rooms. The Legislature this past year also began streaming committee hearings, giving Vermonters the ability to attend virtually. Leaders say this coming session will give them a better sense of the needed space.

“To see who is coming into the building, to see how the committees are operating in a hybrid manner, to have a better idea about your seating capacity and the size of your new committee rooms and even your old committee rooms,” said Rep. Alice Emmons, D-Springfield.

Several committees still have to sign off on the funding request but construction could start in the next few years.

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Slippery roads in parts of our region Wednesday sent some cars sliding.
Slippery roads send cars sliding off Vermont roads
Police on Tuesday investigate a home invasion in the town of Crown Point.
Police ID suspect who died in Crown Point home invasion
Mount Abraham High School in Bristol.
Officials try to reassure parents after 2nd violent incident in Bristol schools
Newport’s Poulin Grain plant was damaged after a late-night fire on Wednesday.
Poulin Grain Newport plant damaged in fire
Charging documents stated John Eisenman told police the man had sold Eisenman's daughter into...
Father accused of killing daughter’s boyfriend for allegedly selling her to sex trafficking ring

Latest News

FD
Car rolls over in South Burlington parking lot crash
Some people are calling for safer crosswalks after a car hit a pedestrian next to Burlington's...
Calls for safer crosswalks in Burlington after pedestrian crash
Photographers in our region have been treated to a stellar sight in the skies over the last day...
Northern lights put on a show across parts of our region
NL
Northern lights put on a show across parts of our region
State leaders call it a big step forward in making health care affordable-- this week,...
Vermonters see new financial help for health insurance