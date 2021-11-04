Vt. lawmakers consider Statehouse expansion

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont lawmakers are recommending a $1.5 million engineering study to evaluate adding another floor to the Statehouse.

Leaders say the Statehouse’s current configuration doesn’t serve the needs of lawmakers or the public and that many of the rooms can only hold a handful of people and have poor airflow.

Engineers are considering adding another floor on top of the Statehouse cafeteria and creating several new committee rooms. The Legislature this past year also began streaming committee hearings, giving Vermonters the ability to attend virtually. Leaders say this coming session will give them a better sense of the needed space.

“To see who is coming into the building, to see how the committees are operating in a hybrid manner, to have a better idea about your seating capacity and the size of your new committee rooms and even your old committee rooms,” said Rep. Alice Emmons, D-Springfield.

Several committees still have to sign off on the funding request but construction could start in the next few years.

