Vt. police investigate suspicious disappearance of school bus driver

SHARON, Vt. (WCAX) - Police are investigating the disappearance of a Sharon man who they say went missing under bizarre and suspicious circumstances.

“It is out of character for him not to show up for work,” Hartford Deputy Police Chief Brad Vail said.

But Randy Koloski did not show up for work Monday. The 68-year-old drives a bus for Student Transportation out of Hartford. His last route for the company was Saturday night.

“They checked the video for the bus footage and they saw him Saturday night doing his normal routine when he comes back cleaning up his bus,” Vail said.

Koloski’s car was located in the bus company’s parking lot. Police say his keys, cellphone and checkbook were inside.

Witnesses believe they saw the Sharon man at his home Sunday, but he remains missing.

Family members who live in the area have been contacted and no one has heard from him.

“We’ve done a K-9 search as well as a drone search down by Student Transportation. They are going to do further searching by air as well as on foot and with K-9 up by the residences,” Vail said.

The bus company released a statement that said, in part: “Student Transportation of Vermont is aware of the situation regarding Mr. Randy Koloski and is cooperating with the Hartford Police Department as they conduct their ongoing search efforts. Our thoughts are with Randy’s family and colleagues as we join our neighbors in hoping for his safe return.”

At this point of the investigation, it is considered a missing persons case.

“He was very faithful in his employment and loved operating the bus,” Vail said.

Anyone with information about Koloski’s whereabouts is asked to call the police.

