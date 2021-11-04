BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - It will be another cold start to Friday with mostly clear skies and areas of patchy fog. Friday will be the start of a stretch of drier and warmer weather that will extend into early next week. Temperatures will warm up by Friday afternoon with most spots making it into the mid to upper 40s.

The weekend is looking nice with partly to mostly sunny skies. High temperatures will be a few degrees above normal with most spots in the low to mid 50s. Dry weather will continue into early next week as well. Skies remain partly sunny on Monday and Tuesday with highs in the mid 50s.

Quiet weather continues into the middle of next week with a mix of sun and clouds through Thursday. At this point it looks like most of next week will be dry, with the chance of showers by late in the week. Temperatures will be turning slightly cooler by Thursday and into Friday as highs fall back into the 40s.

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.