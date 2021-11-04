Advertisement

Your MAX Advantage Forecast

By Gary Sadowsky
Published: Nov. 4, 2021
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) -Good Thursday, everyone! That was quite the winter preview we had yesterday with snow & sleet flying around, even leaving a shallow layer on the ground in some spots. Today will still be a bit unsettled with a few sprinkles or flurries, but nothing like it was on Wednesday. Temperatures will still be coming up a bit shy of where they ought to be this time of year (normal high for Burlington is now 51°).

The big, upper-level low pressure system that has been keeping it so unsettled and cool recently will finally drift away and be replaced by a sprawling area of high pressure. That will give us a nice stretch of mainly sunny weather on Friday and right through the weekend, and even into the middle of next week.

Temperatures will slowly come up over the next few days, with slightly above normal temperatures by early next week.

Take MAX Advantage of the nice, sunny weather this weekend and enjoy the last of the foliage season. There is still lots of good color out there in the Champlain Valley, Upper Valley, and the lower elevations of southern VT & NH. -Gary

