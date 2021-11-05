2 Inmates cut and slashed at Dannemora Prison

DANNEMORA, NY. (WCAX) -More fights break out at the Clinton Correctional Facility, injuring two inmates, just days after guards were attacked.

On Tuesday, an officer who was assigned to the recreation yard, saw three inmates fighting and tried to break it up. The inmates ignored direct orders. The officer saw one of the inmates making multiple slashing motions at another inmate. Staff used pepper spray, and the inmates were under control.

The three inmates were handcuffed, removed from the yard, and got medical attention. One inmate had been slashed on both sides of his head with an undisclosed weapon. The other two were not injured.

Later on, more fights broke out, and orders were ignored to break it up. Pepper spray was used, and the fighting stopped. Then, all the inmates were removed from the yard.

The injured inmates got medical attention, with one inmate getting cuts on his head and puncture wounds on his cheek.

No weapon was found.

