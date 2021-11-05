Advertisement

2 Inmates cut and slashed at Dannemora Prison

(WCAX)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Nov. 4, 2021 at 10:36 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DANNEMORA, NY. (WCAX) -More fights break out at the Clinton Correctional Facility, injuring two inmates, just days after guards were attacked.

On Tuesday, an officer who was assigned to the recreation yard, saw three inmates fighting and tried to break it up. The inmates ignored direct orders. The officer saw one of the inmates making multiple slashing motions at another inmate. Staff used pepper spray, and the inmates were under control.

The three inmates were handcuffed, removed from the yard, and got medical attention. One inmate had been slashed on both sides of his head with an undisclosed weapon. The other two were not injured.

Later on, more fights broke out, and orders were ignored to break it up. Pepper spray was used, and the fighting stopped. Then, all the inmates were removed from the yard.

The injured inmates got medical attention, with one inmate getting cuts on his head and puncture wounds on his cheek.

No weapon was found.

Related Story:

Dannemora guards injured in slashing, biting incident

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Slippery roads in parts of our region Wednesday sent some cars sliding.
Slippery roads send cars sliding off Vermont roads
Police on Tuesday investigate a home invasion in the town of Crown Point.
Police ID suspect who died in Crown Point home invasion
Newport’s Poulin Grain plant was damaged after a late-night fire on Wednesday.
Poulin Grain Newport plant damaged in fire
Mount Abraham High School in Bristol.
Officials try to reassure parents after 2nd violent incident in Bristol schools
Accident early Thursday near Exit 13 in Shelburne.
Freezing overnight temperatures create icy commute

Latest News

COVID-19
Possible COVID-19 exposure at funeral service
A Montreal man has pleaded guilty to a federal charge that he was part of an effort to smuggle...
Man pleads guilty in cocaine plot tied to couple’s abduction
ADDITION
Vt. lawmakers consider Statehouse expansion
Vermont's state climatologist is back from presenting at the UN Climate Summit.
Vt. state climatologist discusses UN Climate Summit