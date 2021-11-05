3 NH adults test positive for Jamestown Canyon virus

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - The New Hampshire Department of Health and Human Services says three adults have tested positive for the Jamestown Canyon virus, three months after an adult who became infected with the mosquito-borne virus died.

The three adults are from Loudon, Pittsfield, and Rumney. The person from Loudon wasn’t hospitalized and is in good health. The others were hospitalized with neurological symptoms. They are now recovering at home. Early symptoms can include fever, muscle aches, headaches, and fatigue.

Central nervous system disease, including meningitis or encephalitis, can occur with the virus, as well as with two other mosquito-borne viruses, Eastern Equine Encephalitis, and West Nile.

