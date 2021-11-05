Advertisement

Aaron Feuerstein, famously generous mill owner, dies at 95

FILE - Aaron Feuerstein, left, president and owner of Malden Mills Industries Inc., in Methuen,...
FILE - Aaron Feuerstein, left, president and owner of Malden Mills Industries Inc., in Methuen, Mass., shakes hands with workers on Jan. 11, 1996, in Lawrence, Mass.(Elise Amendola | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 5, 2021 at 2:14 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BROOKLINE, Mass. (AP) - Aaron Feuerstein has died at age 95 after a life in which he gained fame for continuing to pay workers at his Massachusetts textile mill even after a fire shuttered operations.

Feuerstein died Thursday night of complications from a fall days before at his home in Brookline. He used to own Malden Mills. The textile factory in Lawrence was known for its Polartec synthetic fleece fabric.

The complex burned in December 1995. But Feuerstein continued to pay his workers for months after the blaze. He also committed to rebuilding the factory. His grandfather had opened it in 1906.

