Bowman mansion and mausoleum to be honored with historical marker

CUTTINGSVILLE, Vt. (WCAX) - If you’ve ever driven along Route 103 in Cuttingsville, you’ve probably noticed a cemetery with an unusual mausoleum directly across the street from a historic mansion. Olivia Lyons has the story behind the Bowman Estate and a new historic marker.

John Porter Bowman was born in Pierces Corner, Vermont, in 1816. He grew up to run a tannery business, making a fortune selling leather to the Union Army.

But both his daughters and his wife died. So, in 1880 the grieving widower built the Cuttingsville mausoleum in their honor.

“People come from around the world to see that statue,” said Tom Giffin, a board member of the Laurel Glen Cemetery Association.

On the steps, a statue depicting a grieving Bowman holds a key to the mausoleum and a mourning wreath with a ribbon reading “for my wife and children.”

Barry Griffith, a trustee of the association, says he’s not aware of any other funerary art of this kind. “All summer, as you drive by here, you will see that people in town leave flowers for him to leave for his family,” Griffith said.

In 1882 bowman built Laurel Hall as a summer home that he eventually moved into permanently. “Bowman spared no expense, as you will see from walking through this place and looking at pictures. It is just a glorious place,” Griffith said.

Bowman was a big believer in reincarnation. He used a room in the attic overlooking the mausoleum to meditate and spent time on the roof looking at the cemetery.

The house has been rented to guests and used as a bookstore. Giffin says many who experience the place at night say it’s haunted. He says he’s not easily spooked, but there was one time he was walking through the servants’ quarters around twilight with another board member. “And I said, ‘I wonder what Mr. Bowman would think of what we’re doing. And as soon as I said his name, there was a radio on the window sill and it came on,” Giffin said. He says they got out of the house quickly.

The building has been closed for decades but will be open for tours this weekend. “This is not just a Shrewsbury building, it belongs to the state of Vermont and it’s something we would like to show off. And the more people we have interested in it, the more restoration we hope we can do in the future,” Giffin said.

The historical marker ceremony will begin at 11 a.m. Saturday.

