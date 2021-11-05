Advertisement

Exposed unvaccinated Vermont state workers need to use leave

File photo
File photo(WCAX)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 5, 2021 at 6:36 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

The state of Vermont is requiring unvaccinated state employees to use personal sick time if they are exposed to someone with COVID-19 through their jobs and have to quarantine.

If someone exhausts all their sick time, they could be required to quarantine without being paid. Fully vaccinated employees who are forced to quarantine do not need to use sick time. The Vermont State Employees Association has filed a grievance saying the new policy was implemented by the administration of Gov. Phil Scott without consulting the union.

State officials don’t know how many state workers have been forced to use leave while quarantining. 

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Most Read

File photo
Vt. daily case count vaults past pandemic record
Police say Randy Koloski disappeared under suspicious circumstances.
Vt. police investigate suspicious disappearance of school bus driver
Courtesy: South Burlington Fire Dept.
South Burlington boy in critical condition following crash
Accident early Thursday near Exit 13 in Shelburne.
Freezing overnight temperatures create icy commute
Newport’s Poulin Grain plant was damaged after a late-night fire on Wednesday.
Poulin Grain Newport plant damaged in fire

Latest News

House of LeMay
Stuck in Vermont: A new era for the House of LeMay
File
Prosecutor in Cuomo groping case seeks more time
SHELVES
Derby Walmart among stores coping with supply chain crisis
CHIEF
Limited applicant pool prompts mayor to suspend BPD chief search