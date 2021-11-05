Exposed unvaccinated Vermont state workers need to use leave

The state of Vermont is requiring unvaccinated state employees to use personal sick time if they are exposed to someone with COVID-19 through their jobs and have to quarantine.

If someone exhausts all their sick time, they could be required to quarantine without being paid. Fully vaccinated employees who are forced to quarantine do not need to use sick time. The Vermont State Employees Association has filed a grievance saying the new policy was implemented by the administration of Gov. Phil Scott without consulting the union.

State officials don’t know how many state workers have been forced to use leave while quarantining.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)